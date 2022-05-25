CM Balochistan lauds efforts of police for maintaining durable peace

QUETTA: Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo on Wednesday lauded the efforts of Balochistan police for maintaining law and order situation in the province while saying that the role of police was essential for ensuring durable peace.

He was addressing a ceremony held at the Central Law Office in connection with the promotion of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Balochistan. The CM along with Adviser to Home Mir Ziaullah Langu pinned the badges of IGP rank to Mohsin Hassan Butt on his promotion in grade-22.

Provincial Ministers including Zamrak Khan Achakzai, Mir Naseebullah Marree and Parliamentary Secretary Khalil George were also present on the occasion.

CM Bizenjo congratulated Mohsin Hassan Butt on his promotion and wished him further success.

On the occasion, the IGP briefed the CM Balochistan that work was in process to update the software system in the Command and Control Centre at Central Police Office on a par with the Safe City Project, Lahore. The project, which would link several districts with the central office in the first phase, would be completed soon, he added.

He said that with the help of modern technology, crimes could be prevented effectively at a large scale and the said Command and Control Centre would help a great deal in this regard.

The Chief Minister appreciated the efforts of the police for maintaining law and order and assured full cooperation from his side.

The Chief Minister was presented with a guard of honour upon his arrival at the Central Law Office. The Police Department had also presented him with a commemorative shield at the end of the ceremony.