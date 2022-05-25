Islamabad hospitals to make special arrangements

ISLAMABAD: All major public sector hospitals in the federal capital have made special arrangements to ensure uninterrupted medical services to the citizens.

The federal capital’s two major hospitals- Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) and Federal Government Polyclinic (FGPC) will remain on high alert, keeping in view the situation.

According to an official of the PIMS hospital, all heads of Departments have been directed to make necessary arrangements in this regard to cope with any emergency situation.

All heads of Clinical Departments have also been directed to make ensure their availability and presence at local stations of Rawalpindi and Islamabad and no one will be allowed to leave the station without prior approval of the Dean/CEO, PIMS during the long march.

The Clinical Head of the departments has been asked to prepare an emergency roster of the doctors concerned to perform emergency duties as well as first and second on-call senior doctors of departments including the General Surgery Department, General Medicine Department, Neuro Surgery Department, Orthopedic Department, Emergency and Accident Centre, Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery Department and Blood Bank.

Similarly, FGPC hospital administration has directed all departments’ heads, specialists, Medical Officers, Blood Bank officers, Deputy Chief Nursing Superintendent, Security Officers, and all technicians of stores not to leave the station and will remain accessible and available to reach the hospital immediately in case of any emergency.

The blood bank Officer has been advised to keep reserves of blood in hand for at least 100 bags while the Transport Supervisor will keep all the ambulances along with drivers in a functional and ready position.

The DED of Medical stores will ensure sufficient medical store supply in the Casualty Wards while the DED General Stores will ensure the availability of sufficient store items in the emergency and other wards. The Incharge Oxygen will ensure sufficient stock of gases and remain available in the hospital.

The Incharge Emergency Department has been asked to stay on high alert the Emergency Department to meet any emergency situation besides reserving 20 beds (10 male and 10 female) in the emergency department.