ISLAMABAD: The local administration in Islamabad has denied allowing Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) long march to enter Islamabad saying that they could not allow the gathering at the place identified by the party.

“The place identified between sectors G-9 and H-9 is not suitable for the public gathering as larger number of people could not be accommodated at the venue,” they said while citing the letter sent from the Islamabad administration.

It further said that allowing the long march at the venue could further stop ways leading towards major thoroughfares and the airport. “We cannot allow rally at this place after a directive from Islamabad High Court,” the administration said while rejecting the request.

Under the strict security plan, 22,000 security officials will be deployed, whereas, the Islamabad administration summoned additional contingents from other provinces.

More than 2,000 Frontier Constabulary personnel were summoned by the Islamabad administration, whereas, the authorities sought the deployment of 8,000 Punjab Constabulary officials and 2,000 Anti-Riot personnel to deal with the PTI protestors.