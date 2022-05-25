KSE-100 ends at lowest level since Dec 2020

To make matters worse, the KSE-100 index fell by 489.93 points in a wild session on the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX). Because of the political unrest around the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) march scheduled for May 25, investors have become fearful and have sold off their investments.

As a result of the sudden 150 basis point raise by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Monday, the benchmark interest rate fell to 13.75 percent, its highest level in 11 years. A drop of 1.15 percent in the closing price of the KSE-100 on Tuesday sent it to its lowest level since December 1, 2020, when it closed at 41,665.27.

An intraday high of 197.29 points was reached after a minor fall at the start of the trading day. This was followed by a steady decline in the stock market throughout the day. Towards the end of the trading day, the market became range-bound and closed the day down.

Government officials have stated that they will not allow PTI’s planned protest march to the capital, which has set off a political firestorm in Pakistan.

Bears grabbed control of the PSX on Tuesday, according to a report from Capital Stake. For most of the day, the indices fell steadily downward.

For investors, analysts say political commotion, a rise in the benchmark interest rate in order to stabilize inflation expectations and limit external stability threats, and the impending lengthy march were all negative factors in the market. Cement (-80.20 points) and banking (-114.76 points) were the main drags on the benchmark index (77.79 points). 169.7 million shares changed hands on the all-stock index, compared to 118.99 million shares the day before. From Rs3.58 billion in the previous session, the value of shares traded decreased to Rs5.46 billion this time around.

With 15.74 million shares, Pakistan Refinery was the largest shareholder, followed by Silkbank with 14.67 million shares, and TPL Properties with 10.6 million shares. On Tuesday, shares of 318 firms were traded, with 94 seeing gains, 208 seeing declines, and 16 saw no change.