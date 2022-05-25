Excise generates Rs13.5b tax in ongoing year

Excise and Taxation department, Islamabad had collected over Rs13.5b revenue during the ongoing fiscal year, generating 4b rupees more than the previous year. “Another milestone in revenue collection achieved after bringing reforms in tax collection system”, said Director Excise Bilal Azam on Tuesday. Talking to APP, he said, the department had introduced new methods of tax collection by making payment system online, establishment of excise counters at motor vehicle show rooms. It was a top priority of the department to promote tax culture among the masses. The motorist were submitting all fees including vehicle token fee, registration and transfer fee through integrating credit cards, bank accounts and other payment methods. The director said, token fee was also received through National Database and Registration Authority’s (Nadra) e-sahulat centres across the country without visiting excise office that helped increase in tax recovery. Similarly, Excise had also started vehicle registration and transfer at doorstep in collaboration with NADRA as well as mobile registration on open places for the convenience of the public, he said. An online appointment system was also introduced for the visitors to avoid long queues.