Pakistan team announced for Asian Rugby Championship

LAHORE: The Pakistan Rugby Union (PRU) on Tuesday announced a 26 men’s national team for the upcoming Asian Rugby Division II Championship. According to PRU Secretary Salman Shaikh, chairman selection committee Rizwan Malik along with selectors Yahya Bhatti, Mohsin Khan and Muzamil Wazeri announced the team. Pakistan are hosting the Asian Rugby Championship. The two ranking matches between Pakistan and Thailand will be played on May 29 and June 1 in Lahore at the Punjab Football Stadium. Initially it was a 4-nation tournament but was reduced to two-team format as China and Taiwan teams couldn’t make it due to Covid-19 outbreak and lock down restrictions in their respective countries. The winners will qualify to Division I. PRU Secretary Salman informed yesterday that Pakistan had welcomed the Thailand team to Lahore. “Due to significance of the tournament, we have hired the services of an experienced coach from South Africa Gert Mulder. Gert brings with him over 35 years of experience in coaching rugby.”

Pakistan squad: Hamad Safdar (captain), Ahmed Waseem (vice-captain), Ali Shahid (line captain), Dawood Gill (defense captain), Ali Khan, Anjum Sajjad, Muhammad Aqib Siddique, Arfan Ali, Arslan Mir, Israr Ahmed, Dawood Shah, Faisal Aslam, Kashif Khawaja, Khalid Bhatti, Khurram Shahzad, Muhammad Bilal AKbar, Muhammad Waqas, Muhammad Afzal, Muhammad Haroon, Muhammad Imran, Moiz Shah, Umair khan, Usama Aslam, Saad Arif, Shoaib Wadood Khan and Wasim Abass.

Gert Mulder (head coach), Umer Islam (back line coach), Muhammad Babar forward coach), Shakeel Malik (defense coach), Jahangir Nawaz (strength and conditioning coach) and Ehtasam (medical doctor) and Zia (physio).