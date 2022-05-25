Saudi Arabia expands US$3b deposit to Pakistan

Saudi Arabia, a longtime ally of Pakistan, has begun to consider extending the maturity date of the US$3 billion it deposited in a Pakistani bank in the interest of a stable Pakistani economy.

The Saudi Arabian Minister of Finance Mohammed bin Abdullah Al-Jadaan stated that a three-billion-dollar deposit extension is currently being finalized.

During a meeting of the World Economic Forum in Davos, the Saudi Arabian Minister of Finance told Reuters that Pakistan is a vital ally and that his nation will support it.