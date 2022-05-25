PML-N’s Attaullah Tarar appointed as Punjab government’s spokesperson

Chief Minister Punjab Hamza Shehbaz Tuesday appointed PML-N leader Attaullah Tarar as the spokesperson of the Punjab government, a notification issued by the Chief Minister’s Office said. According to the statement, Tarar has been appointed as the spokesperson on an honourary and non-remunerative basis. The PML-N leader will act as the spokesperson on an immediate basis. Tarar is a Pakistani politician who serves as Deputy Secretary-General of the PML-N. He is also a former additional secretary. He is the grandson of former Pakistani president Rafiq Tarar and has done LLB honours from the University of London.