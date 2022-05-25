NA passes resolution against detention of Yasin Malik

After Upper House, the Lower House of Parliament also on Tuesday unanimously passed a resolution, condemning illegal detention of Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front Chairman Yasin Malik by Indian government.

The house resumed its proceedings with Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf in the chair and the House transacted private members’ business.

The resolution, moved by Khawaja Muhammad Asif, urged the world community and human rights organizations to put pressure on the Indian government not to infringe on the basic human rights of Yasin Malik.

Minister of State for Petroleum Musadik Malik says we aim to provide subsidies to discovery companies for the exploration of natural gas as the shortfall has increased in the country.

Speaking on a calling attention notice regarding severe power outage, he said short term plans are in place to deal with gas shortage in Baldia area of the country’s industrial hub Karachi.

Under the plan around 30 to 40 MNCFT gas will be provided to this area while efforts are afoot to resolve the issue permanently till December this year.

The house passed some bills included as the Constitution Amendment Bill, 2022( Amendment in Article 84), The Employment of Children Amendment Bill 2022, The Legal Practitioners and Bar Councils Amendment Bill 2022, The Criminal Laws Amendment Bill 2022, The Elections Amendment Bill 2022, The Muslim Family Laws Amendment Bill 2022.

Meanwhile, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Tuesday strongly condemning the Indian court’s fallacious conviction of Yasin Malik on fabricated charges demanded his acquittal and immediate release.

“Yasin Malik is the most prominent and respected voice among Hurriyat leaders in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK). His firm resolve against decades of Indian oppression cannot be shaken by such travesties of justice,” Bilawal Bhutto said in a statement issued here by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. “I demand acquittal of Yasin Malik. The fabricated charges against him must be dropped. And he must be released forthwith and allowed to reunite with his family. India must also release all political prisoners and stop egregious human rights violations in the IIOJK,” he maintained.

The Foreign Minister said, India must know that it cannot forever prevent the Kashmiri people from exercising their right to self-determination, given to them by the relevant resolutions of the UN Security Council. “I call upon the international community, the United Nations and the human rights and humanitarian organizations to exhort India to stop this grave injustice against Yasin Malik,” he added.

The foreign minister said, the international community must realize that there will be grave humanitarian consequences if India was allowed to continue violating international laws in the IIOJK, with impunity. agencies