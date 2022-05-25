Javed praises excellent performance of NAB KP

Justice (R) Javed Iqbal, Chairman NAB, chaired a meeting toreview the performance of NAB-Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, especially convictions made under Section 10 and under Section 25(b) of the NAO-1999 during the year 2017 to 2022 at NAB Headquarter. Brig (R) Farooq Naser Awan, DG NAB-Khyber Pakhtunkhwa attended the meeting through video link. Honorable Mr. Justice Javed Iqbal, Chairman NAB, appreciated the excellent performance of NAB-Khyber Pakhtunkhwa under the supervision of Brig (R) Farooq Naser Awan, DG NAB-Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. During the meeting Brig (R) Farooq Naser Awan, DG NAB-Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, informed that since 2017 to 2021, 53 x convictions were made under section 10 of the NAO-1999 and 36 x convictions under 25(b) of the NAO-1999.

During the meeting, Brig (R) Farooq Naser Awan, DG NAB-Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, informed that under the dynamic leadership of Honorable Mr. Justice Javed Iqbal Rs. 2299.68 Million has been recovered under section 10(a) of the NAO-1999 and Rs. 671.044 Million has been recovered under section 25(b) of the NAO-1999 since 2017 to 2022. Moreover, fines of Rs. 487.40386 Million have been imposed under section 10 of the NAO-1999 since 2017 to 2022.

During the meeting, Brig (R) Farooq Naser Awan, DG NAB-Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, informed that during the year 2017, under the dynamic leadership of Honorable Mr. Justice Javed Iqbal, fines of Rs. 24.57338 Million have been imposed on 5 x convicted persons under section 10 of the NAO-1999 along-with rigorous imprisonment. The details are as under:

State vs. Alla Uddin, accused Alla Uddin was convicted by the Accountability Court on 11-10-2017 with 3 years R.I and a fine of Rs.16.708 Million.

State vs. Ameer Muhammad Durrani & others, Ex Section Officer, Administration Dept. Civil Secretariat KP as accused Ameer Muhammad Durrani was convicted on 25.11.2017 to undergo 03 years R.I with fine of Rs. 2.579882 Million, accused Ijaz convicted with 04 years R.I and a fine of Rs.3.979 Million, and accused Bilqias convicted with 02 years R.I and a fine of Rs.1.3065 Million. State vs. Muhammad Yasir in which accused Muhammad Yasir convicted (for the undergone imprisonment) on 11.12.2017.

During the meeting, Brig (R) Farooq Naser Awan, DG NAB-Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, informed that during the year 2018, under the dynamic leadership of Honorable Mr. Justice Javed Iqbal, 25x accused persons were convicted under section 10 of the NAO-1999 wherein fines of Rs. 306.4251 Million have been imposed on 24 x convicted persons under section 10 of the NAO-1999 along-with rigorous imprisonment while one accused person has been sentenced to rigorous imprisonment only.