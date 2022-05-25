All institutions should carry out development work on Kartarpur: ETPB

Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) Chairman HabiburRehman Gilani on Tuesday directed all institutions to carry out the ongoing development work on Kartarpur in a timely manner.

He stated this while presiding over a high level meeting at DC office Narowal. He said that all development works should be completed on time so that they do not have to bear the burden of additional expenses. A full briefing was given to the Chairman Board on Kartarpur Management Unit and other administrative matters.

CEO Kartarpur Rana Shahid apprised the chairman and said that guests fromallover the world, including India, were given full respect and security. Deputy Commissioner Narowal and others reviewed the development works and discussed other important issues. Later, the Chairman met various guests at Kartarpur and briefed them on the arrangements. PSGPC Member SardarInderJeet Singh and other officers were also present on the occasion.