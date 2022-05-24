Nation must condemn violence in politics: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb released videos of Imran Khan’s 2014 violence and chaos and urged the nation to condemn violence in politics.

In a tweet, she said that these would be the bloody scenes of the “bloody march”. Targeting law enforcement agencies personnel under the guise of politics was only lawlessness and bullying.

#فسادی_فتنہ “ہمار لانگ مارچ اسلام آباد کی طرف پر امن رہے گا”عمران خان 9 اگست 2014

اور پھر 126 دن پاکستان میں سول نافرمانی اور انتشار پر اکسانے بجلی کے بل جلانے،ہنڈی سے پیسے بھجوانے اور مار دو،گرا دو،جلا دو کا فساد عوام نے دیکھا.قوم کو سیاست میں فساد اور انتشار کی مزمت کرنی چاہئے pic.twitter.com/cDu7ciXsB4 — Marriyum Aurangzeb (@Marriyum_A) May 24, 2022

She urged the nation not to forget that these were the gangs of rioters that are coming to create chaos in the country again. Marriyum shared a video clip of the PTI chairman on August 9, 2014 claiming “Our long march towards Islamabad will be peaceful.”

She recalled that despite these claims 126 days of incitement to civil disobedience and anarchy in Pakistan followed.