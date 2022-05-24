Govt decides to close down Motorway, GT Road to stop PTI’s long march

On Tuesday, the government decided to shut down all the routes toward Islamabad. However, Motorway and GT Road will be closed in view of the PTI’s long march.

The closure will be enforced from today (Tuesday) and apparently is aimed at blocking PTI’s long march from proceeding to the federal capital.

The authorities have also boosted deployment at all the entry and exit points of Lahore.

The police in Lahore have so far seized 120 tankers and have also taken affidavits from the transporters that they will not provide transport to the protesters.