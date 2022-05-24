Best required facilities ensured for intending Hajj pilgrims this year: Aftab Durrani

ISLAMABAD: Additional Secretary (In-charge), Ministry of Religious Affairs, Aftab Akbar Durrani here on Tuesday ensured to provide best-required facilities for the intending Hajj pilgrims this year under the government scheme.

Talking to the PTV News channel, he said the ministry would send SMS alerts to successful candidates after approval of Hajj policy in the Cabinet today adding they would be able to submit their remaining amounts of hajj payment accordingly.

He said the ministry would provide all required facilities including food, residence, and transport to the pilgrims performing Hajj this year, adding, all important steps have been made to ensure transparency in this regard.

He said the PIA’s Hajj flights operation, comprising 297 flights would start from May 31 and continue till August 13.

The special flights would be operated from eight major cities, including Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Faisalabad, Sialkot, Multan, Peshawar, and Quetta, for Jeddah and Madina-al-Munawara, he mentioned.

Replying to a question, he said the private tour operators are allowed 60pc quota this year, adding, the discussion would be held with the concerned minister in Saudi Arabia for increasing the age limit of 65 which would be implement next year.

To another question he said that all out efforts would be made to provide best accommodation, travelling and other necessary facilities to the people wanted to perform Haj this year.

The Ministry would take action against those companies violating the system or not providing the required facilities to the pilgrims, he added.