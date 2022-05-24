FM Bilawal arrives Davos to attend World Economic Forum

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari arrived in Davos late Monday night to attend the World Economic Forum (WEF).

Bilawal has been visiting foreign countries since taking over the FM’s office to strengthen ties with Pakistan’s friends and other countries.

In this regard, FM Bilawal Bhutto made his first visit to the United States at the invitation of Secretary of State Antony Blinken. Later, he traveled to China in order to strengthen bilateral and economic ties.

Bilawal Bhutto arrived in Davos, Switzerland late Monday night, accompanied by Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar, to attend the World Economic Forum.

According to a statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA), the FM will share Pakistan’s perspective on the economic and social impacts of evolving geopolitical developments, as well as the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, food and energy security, and climate change.

FM Bilawal will also meet with his counterparts at the annual WEF meeting and interact with the media.

According to the MOFA, Khar attended a WEF event called ‘Afghanistan: The Path Forward‘ after arriving in Davos.

“The Minister of State emphasized that, as an immediate neighbor with a 2,600 km border, Pakistan must approach Afghanistan through a broader lens that encompasses all dimensions – peace, security, and socioeconomic development,” according to the MOFA statement.

During the event, Khar stated that Pakistan, as a country with constitutional provisions for women to have an equal and effective role in all institutions and walks of life, strives for full respect and enjoyment of the fundamental rights of women and girls, particularly the right to education.

She emphasized that both the international community and the interim Afghan government must reconsider their approaches by prioritizing the interests and aspirations of ordinary Afghans. “This will be critical to avoid exacerbating the already dire economic situation,” she was quoted as saying by the FO.

Khar emphasized that “consistent, patient, and prudent engagement of the international community would go a long way toward achieving the shared objectives of a peaceful, stable, democratic, and prosperous Afghanistan.”