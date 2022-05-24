People cannot be left at mercy of ‘miscreants’

Slamming PTI Chairman Imran Khan over his long march, PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif said Monday that the people of the country cannot be left at the “mercy of a group of miscreants” “The people cannot be left at the mercy of a group of miscreants who have already brought unimaginable poverty, inflation, and unemployment on them,” tweeted the former prime minister after attending a PML-N huddle virtually. The PML-N huddle, chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, was held in Lahore with Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal and Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah also in attendance. Nawaz, who was elected as the country’s prime minister three times, said that Pakistan “cannot reach its true destination without countering these elements”.

“We have to stop these miscreants as a nation,” he stated. In the meeting, the PML-N supremo approved the party’s unanimous decision to not leave the government immediately.

According to reports, in the meeting, PM Shehbaz and the PML-N supremo discussed the ongoing talks between the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and Pakistan.

Sources, privy to the meeting, also stated that Nawaz Sharif directed the government to formulate its plan for dealing with PTI’s long march and share the plan with the PML-N’s coalition partners. They added that the meeting discussed the political, economic and, constitutional problems.

In the meeting, the PML-N supremo directed PM Shehbaz to work on the federal budget and provide all kinds of relief to the people. On the other hand, PM Shehbaz directed the interior minister to ensure law and order in Islamabad is not disturbed by the long march. The PML-N also decided that it will not accept any “unconstitutional demands” of PTI Chairman Khan.