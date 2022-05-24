PTI urges CEC to stop Hamza Shehbaz from working as CM

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Monday wrote a letter to the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja requesting him to stop Hamza Shehbaz from working as the Punjab chief minister.

PTI’s counsel Faisal Chaudhry filed the request following the ECP’s May 20 decision on unseating 25 PTI MPAs for defying party directives and voting for Hamza. “Hamza Shahbaz has lost the majority in the Punjab Assembly after the decision of the election commission,” the letter prayed.

“Deciding on the reference, the Election Commission has terminated the membership of 25 deviant members,” it maintained. It further prayed that the commission should de-notify the dissident MPAs.

“Notification of Punjab MPAs should be issued according to a new list on five reserved seats,” the letter requested. “The PTI has also sent five names for the reserved seats,” it added.

In the letter, the party requested that Batool Janjua, Saira Raza and Fauzia Abbas should be notified on the women’s seats whereas Habkook Gul and Samuel Yaqub to be nominated on minority seats.