Capital braces for PTI’s long march

The federal government on Monday summoned additional police contingents and paramilitary personnel to Islamabad in light of the long march announced by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) scheduled to arrive in the federal capital on March 25. In a bid to avoid any untoward incident, the PML-N-led collation government has decided to seal Islamabad’s Red Zone. The Red Zone will be completely sealed tonight, except for Margalla Road. “All the roads leading to Red Zone will be sealed tonight, except Margalla Road,” said the sources privy to the government’s strategy to deal with the protest. They said that shipping containers would be placed at the entry and exit points of the capital’s Red Zone. It is pertinent to mention here that the D-Chowk in Islamabad has already been sealed by placing containers. As the government beefed up security to contain the marchers, Sheikh Rashid – a former minister in the PTI government ousted in April through a no-confidence motion – claimed that the government would not be able to stop the protesters come what may.

In directives issued to the local administration, the Ministry of Interior ordered foolproof arrangements and warned the lawbreakers would be dealt with an iron hand. Police and paramilitary personnel have been called in from other provinces and they would start arriving in Islamabad. The operational police will also get prison vans and water cannons as well.

In a comment on the protest call by Imran, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said the person who ‘destroyed the economy’ had announced protests to stop the recovery of the country’s economy. He said the government would not let him succeed. “Imran Niazi is a liar gangs and hooligans will not be tolerated,” he added.