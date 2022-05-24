Law will take its course if march goes violent: Sana

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Monday warned former prime minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan against creating a law and order situation in the federal capital during the long march failing which the law will take its course.

“Law will take its course against Imran Niazi if he attempted to be the gravedigger of democracy during the march,” Sanaullah said.

Ridiculing Imran, Sana said he who destroyed the country’s economy was now taking to the streets to put a halt to its recovery, says a news report.

Sanaullah vowed to not let such “efforts” succeed, saying no mob acts or hooliganism would be tolerated during the planned political activity.

“Imran Niazi is a liar, and chaos and unrest are embedded in him. No one trusts U-turn Niazi anymore,” he added.

A day earlier, deposed premier Imran Khan announced that his party would kick off its much-hyped long march against the “imported government” to the federal capital on May 25.

Addressing a presser, he had listed immediate dissolution of assemblies and announcement of a date for the next general election as the main demands of his party.

The PTI chief was ousted from power last month by Parliament following a no-trust voting against him. Ever since his ouster, Imran claims that the voting was a result of a foreign plot hatched against him for pursuing an independent foreign policy.