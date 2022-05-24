K-Electric renovates Tanveer Shaheed Park

Committed to making Karachi’s future more clean and green, K-Electric has renovated yet another park in the city.

Located in the densely populated area of Nazimabad, Tanveer Shaheed Park had remained in an unusable condition for years, which will now provide a recreational facility toaround1,000 households in the vicinity. This development initiative was carried out under Project Sarbulandi and as a token of appreciation to the consumers for their support towards making the campaign a tremendous success in their area.

Inaugurated by Barrister Murtaza Wahab, Administrator Karachi, and Adviser to Chief Minister of Sindh on Rules and Regulations, in the presence of Deputy Commissioner/Administrator DMC Central, Taha Saleem and senior management of K-Electric including Director ESG, Zehra Mehdi, the park was revived in collaboration with the DMC central and area influencers of the local community. Bringing the site back to its former glory, the utility has wholly revamped it by installing swings, and bird boxes, making the much-needed repairs, and carrying out grilling work. Around it to make it more secure. The park has also become a part of Project 100 – an initiative to revive 100 parks in the city – launched by DC Central and envisioned by Administrator Karachi.

Elated at the occasion, Barrister Murtaza Wahab commented, “I am grateful to local governance and K-Electric for helping the city administration in renovating it and for giving a beautiful gift to the residents. We are working collaboratively to hand over a cleaner and greener Karachi to our upcoming generation.” Commenting on the successful inauguration of the park, Director ESG at K-Electric, Zehra Mehdi, said, “At KE, we continue to strive for a better future for Karachi. Under Project Sarbulandi, we are constantly engaging the communities and working towards their sustainable development. Through our community development programs, we are prioritizing public spaces and parks to enhance the green footprint in the city so that the environment can be preserved.” KE’s flagship project – Sarbulandi, which was initially launched in FY 2020, is furthering the goal of curbing losses and developing communities. Over 548,000 KGs of illegal hooks (Kunda) have been removed from the system since the project started, and around 3,500 Pole-Mounted-Transformers have been converted to Arial Bundled Cabling with about 378,000 New Connections made since FY 2020. Additionally, with a focus on uplifting the society, K-Electric has renovated 6 public spaces, installed 6 water-filtration plants, and organized 35 medical camps across the city as part of this project.