Modern education must for development: Talha Mahmood

Federal Minister for States and Frontier Regions (SAFRON)Senator Talha Mahmood Monday said that in order to set Pakistan on par with the developed world, we must make the acquisition of advanced scientific education and technology our top priority to achieve an hounourable place in the community of nations. He expressed these views while addressing the 26th Foundation Day ceremony of Pakistan Scout Cadet College Batrasi Mansehra. The minister said, “Youth is the future of the nation and the hope of the whole nation is our educated children, Pakistan is blessed with all kinds of natural resources and there is a need for young people to become self-sufficient in the industrial field by mastering modern technology.” Earlier, on his arrival, Chief Commissioner and Principal of the cadet college Batrasi Tauqeer-ul-Islam gave a brief overview of the achievements of the college in terms of construction and development and examination results.