IG Punjab takes notice of alleged rape of two women in Faisalabad

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan took notice of the alleged rape of two women in Faisalabad and sought a report from RPO Faisalabad.

A police spokesman said the IG Punjab directed CPO Faisalabad to take immediate steps for the arrest of the accused, and said that the accused should be arrested and brought to justice immediately. IG Punjab said that those who abused and tortured women do not deserve any sympathy, the accused involved in this incident would be severely punished.

Meanwhile, Punjab Police ensured safe recovery of abducted girl student from Shad Bagh area of Lahore and arrested three accused Abid, Ilyas and Aftab from Multan.

Rao Sardar Ali Khan had given the task of recovery of the student and arrest of the accused to the Lahore Police.

The vehicle of the accused has also been seized. A Punjab Police spokesperson said that the 10th class student was rescued by the police from Arifwala Sunday night and special teams of police were deployed in the field since yesterday to arrest the accused. However, the accused changed their locations several times since yesterday and kept fleeing from police.

According to the spokesman, teams of Lahore and Multan police have arrested the accused from Multan in a secret joint operation and further legal action is being taken against them. Chief Justice Lahore High Court has commended Rao Sardar Ali Khan for the safe recovery of the student.