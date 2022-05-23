Slay summer fashion with the most versatile shade ever — white

The refreshment to rising mercury levels and days stretching into each other is a wardrobe full of some crisp and cool whites.

Whether you are street hopping or just enjoying some time by yourself, you don’t have to worry too much, or not even at all, about mixing and matching various components of your ensemble.

White is such a key part of summer. Dive into the warmer months with linens, cotton and silk as a blank canvas, and let the designer in you conceptualise some fun looks.

What’s amazing about fashion is that it never goes by rules. There is always space for experimentation. Now while colour blocking with primary and secondary hues has held people’s attention for the longest time, cool summer whites have given them a reason to get over their coffee-spill anxiety and experience this hue’s pure unadulterated magic.

Here are some outfit and accessory ideas to amp up your summer fashion quotient:

Play around with White, and you might just crack a stylish outfit. Nothing screams summer like a white dress, paired with sneakers and an accessory for contrast. This is a foolproof look for those much-needed brunches with your girlfriends.

Explore the possibilities of white pants to style your button-down. And go summery by a notch with a hat to go along with your look. This get-up is perfect for those shopping excursions, albeit with all the safety protocols in place.

Can a summer closet be ever complete without the charming jumpsuit? Give the sporty jumpsuit a summer makeover with white. Pair it with sneakers or with a cool pair of glasses, and head out for that workout session or a stroll in the park. The versatility of White makes it a hit, in just about any situation.

Give your LBD a break and socialise with the glamour of white. Take a white maxi dress, and pair it with white gold hoops, and your favourite pair of heels. This elegant look is perfect for that party after a long week at work.

This summer season, amp up the comfy vibe, and when we say this, we can think of an oversized white boyfriend shirt. Match it with jeans or a skirt; this look is all about the comfort and casual, nonchalant vibe. And when completed with some jewellery, this is perfect for family get-togethers or breezy brunch on a lazy day.

