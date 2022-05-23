Pakistan hold India to 1-1 draw in their Asia Cup opener

LAHORE: Pakistan held India to a 1-1 draw in their Asia Cup 2022 Pool A opener in Jakarta, Indonesia on Monday. Debutant Selvam Karthi (9th min) scored the goal for India while Abdul Rana (59th min) tapped in the equaliser for Pakistan. Pakistan’s debutant goal-keeper Akmal Hussain was declared man of the match. With this draw, defending champions India and Pakistan, both three-time champions, are tied second on the Pool A points table. Japan, who defeated hosts Indonesia 9-0 earlier in their Pool A match, are on top. Third in the world hockey rankings, India were more organised in the first quarter as world No. 18 Pakistan could not match the pace of their opposition.

While both teams penetrated the opposition D frequently and won multiple penalty corners in the first ten minutes, India drew the first blood through debutant Selvam Karthi’s drag-flick. The wide shot got the deflection off a Pakistani stick to give India the lead. Pakistan launched a counter-attack in the second quarter but lacked the finishing of their Asian rivals. India, meanwhile, also squandered a few good chances to double the lead. At the end of the first half, Pakistan had seven circle penetrations compared to India’s four. India, however, dominated the play with 61 percent possession.

Pakistan looked certain to score at the start of the second half and earned the penalty corner within seconds. Pakistani drag-flickers could not trap the ball cleanly and shot it wide. Pakistan also missed a field goal in the next minute from point-blank with Indian goal-keeper Suraj Karkera standing in the way of an equaliser. After staving off consistent attacks, India too had their fair shots at the goal. However, in the absence of Rupinder Pal Singh, Nilam Sanjeep Xess in the eighth minute of the third quarter once again failed to convert a penalty corner.

Indian forwards, including Simranjeet Singh and vice-captain SV Sunil, also could not generate enough pace on the ball to disturb debutant Pakistan goal-keeper Akmal Hussian. The fourth quarter turned into a cagey affair with India defending deep to keep Pakistan’s circle penetrations in check. However, Pakistan earned their fourth penalty corner of the match with 69 seconds to play. Mubashar Ali took the drag-flick which was fended off by the first Indian rusher. However, Abdul Rana was at the right place at the right time to tap in the equaliser. This was the first time India and Pakistan met since the Asian Champions Trophy in December last year when India won 4-3. India will now play table-toppers Japan next on Tuesday. The top two teams from Pool A and Pool B will book their places in the Asia Cup 2022 second round.