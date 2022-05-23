Chemicals, pharma products export witnesses 31.04pc increase

Chemicals and Pharm. Products exports during the first ten months of fiscal year of 2021-22 grew up by 31.04pc as compared to the exports of the commodity during the corresponding period of last year. During the period from July-April 2021-22, Chemicals and Pharm. Products worth $1,246,568 were exported as compared to the exports of $951,278 during the same period of last year. According to the data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, the exports of Plastic Materials increased by 33.94pc, worth $338,596 as compared to exports of $252,797 during the same period of last year. Meanwhile, Other Chemicals exports also increased by 44.69pc as the exports during current fiscal year recorded worth US $682,660 as compared to the exports during the same period of last year, which recorded US $471,820. During the period under review, Onyx exports increased by 8.19pc, worth $5,175 in current fiscal year, as compared to the exports of valuing $4,783 of the same period of last year.