PSX witnesses bearish trend, loses 660 points

The Karachi Stock Exchange 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed bearish trend on Monday, losing 660.46 points, with a negative change of 1.53pc, closing at 42,440.25 points against 43,100.71 points on the last working day.

A total of 118,986,341 shares were traded during the day compared to the trade of 189,926,559 shares the previous day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs3.576b against Rs3.830b on last trading day.

As many as 314 companies’ transacted shares in the stock market, 48 of them recorded gain and 250 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 16 companies remained unchanged. The three top trading companies were Silk Bank Ltd with a volume of 9,979,000 shares and price per share of Rs1.32, WorldCall Telecom with volume of 7,624,000 and price per share of Rs1.50 and K-Electric Ltd with volume of 6,123,500 and price per share of Rs2.50.