KARACHI: The Pakistan and Sri Lanka women T20I series trophy was unveiled here at the Southend Club Karachi on Monday.

The series between Pakistan and Sri Lanka is going to commence from May 24 at the Southend Club.

A total of three T20I matches of the series would be played at the same venue.

In the meanwhile, both teams have started warm-up and fielding drills and net and batting drills here on Monday.