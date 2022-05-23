Prime Minister’s Focal Person on Digital Media Abubakar Umer on Monday revealed that the person behind the fake account of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has been traced and a case has been registered against him.

The person was using a Twitter account with the username Rameez Raja Live. The fake account had more than 30,000 followers on the microblogging website and was spreading misinformation. However, the account cannot be found on Twitter anymore.

Taking to Twitter, Abubakar said that disinformation is not welcome. “Person behind this account (RameezRajaLive) has been traced & apprehended for impersonating the PM & misleading the people. He confessed it and a case u/s 16, PECA 2016 r/w 419, 505 PPC has been registered.”

Dissent is welcome. Disinformation is not. Person behind this account (RameezRajaLive) has been traced & apprehended for impersonating the PM & misleading the people. He confessed it and a case u/s 16, PECA 2016 r/w 419, 505 PPC has been registered. Law to take its course. pic.twitter.com/7XgPtG52Ol — Abubakar Umer (@abubakarumer) May 23, 2022

Earlier this month, Abubakar was appointed as Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s focal person on digital media on an honorary basis.