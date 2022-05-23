PTI requests permission for May 25 sit-in on Srinagar Highway

The Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf has applied to the district commissioner of Islamabad for permission to stage a sit-in on the Srinagar Highway in the federal capital on May 25.

According to reports, the PTI submitted an application to the Islamabad DC on Monday, requesting permission to hold a sit-in on the Srinagar Highway on the day of the party’s long march, which was announced by party Chairman Imran Khan yesterday.

The application requested that the administration should provide security and take additional measures to ensure the safety of long march participants.

The application also stated that the rally participants will hold a peaceful demonstration.