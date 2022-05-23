6 killed as passenger bus plunges into deep ravine near Abbottabad

ISLAMABAD: At least six people were killed when a passenger bus veered off a mountain road and plunged into a deep ravine in Khaira Gali Abbottabad on early Monday morning.

According to district administration, the bus carrying up to 30 passengers when it plunged into a deep ravine while negotiating a sharp turn and claimed six lives on the spot, a private news channel reported.

Rescue work was underway and the bodies and the several injured persons were being retrieved by volunteers and rescue officials.