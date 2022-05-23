Govt ready to deal with PTI’s long march towards Islamabad

The former prime minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan yesterday announced that his workers would set out on a long march on May 25 in order to force the ‘imported’ government to immediately announce the general elections.

Imran Khan announced the long march date after the party’s core committee meeting in Peshawar.

However, the federal government is looking at all kinds of possibilities to tackle the long march toward Islamabad. The government had decided to show no leniency towards the marchers.

The government had now called in contingents of police, Rangers and FC from provinces in order to prevent the situation from descending into chaos during the march.

These contingents would start reaching the federal capital tonight, they added.