Fire erupts in forests of Khyber district

A fire has broken out in the forests of Baz Garh, a sub-division of Bara tehsil in the Khyber district.

According to Rescue 1122, the cause of the fire’s rapid spread in the mountains’ forests has yet to be determined.

Rescue teams rushed to the scene as soon as the outbreak of fire was reported in the area, on the orders of Rescue 1122 Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Director-General Dr Khatir Ahmed and on the special directions of District Emergency Officer Syed Shoaib Mansoor.

The Rescue 1122 teams, along with locals and officials from other departments, are working hard to put out the fire, which is spreading rapidly due to the wind and flames.

Rescue 1122 teams, led by District Emergency Officer Syed Shoaib Mansoor, will continue to fight the fire, according to official sources.