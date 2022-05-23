Imran finds way of escape from long march: Moula Bux Chandio

HYDERABAD: The Pakistan Peoples Party’s senior leader Moula Bux Chandio has said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has found escape from the long march.

In a statement here on Sunday, he said instead of the long march he had only called his supporters to come to Islamabad. “Khan is only doing face-saving now,” he added.

He claimed that in recent political history the largest long march in Islamabad was led by the PPP’s Chairman and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

He recalled that the march had started from Karachi and reached Islamabad after 10 days.

Chandio said the PTI chief was escaping from the march and added that the nation will not allow anyone to spread anarchy in the country.