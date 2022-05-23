Chemistry paper of 10th class leaked on WhatsApp

Despite the government of Sindh’s claims that it has taken steps to prevent exam cheating and paper leakage, all of its efforts on this front have failed.

Monday in Larkana, Pakistan, the 10th-grade Chemistry exam paper was leaked well before the start of the exam because it was shared on a WhatsApp group for students.

In addition, despite a ban on the use of cell phones in examination rooms, students in Sindh are frequently observed solving their papers while looking at their phones, and the examiners take no action.