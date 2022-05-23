FM Bilawal to attend annual meeting of WEF in Davos today

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will leave for Davos, Switzerland today on the invitation of the President of the WEF to attend the Annual Meeting of the World Economic Forum 2022, from Monday to Thursday in Davos.

This year the Forum is being organized under the theme, “History at a Turning Point: Government Policies and Business Strategies”.

The foreign minister will be accompanied by the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Ms. Hina Rabbani Khar. Both the foreign minister and the state minister will participate in a number of WEF events on contemporary global and regional issues.

FM Bilawal will share Pakistan’s perspective on the economic and social impacts of the evolving geopolitical developments as well as the challenges arising from the COVID-19 pandemic, food and energy security, and climate change.

The foreign minister will also meet his counterparts attending the annual meeting and interact with the media, the statement read.

The World Economic Forum annually brings together political and business leaders as well as representatives from international organizations, civil society, and youth representations from across the world to deliberate and identify pathways to overcome economic, social, and environmental challenges.

Minister for Climate Change Senator Sherry Rehman will also attend World Economic Forum events on climate change and its impacts on the global community and Pakistan.

Climate change is an important agenda and is also extremely pertinent to the prevailing heatwaves and glacial lake outburst flooding incidents in the country.

However, nearly 2500 leaders from politics, business, civil society and media will take part in the forum.