RB Leipzig win first German Cup trophy

BERLIN: Ten-man RB Leipzig lifted the German Cup at the third attempt on Saturday winning 4-2 on penalties having fought back to draw 1-1 against Freiburg after extra-time. “To win with ten men says a lot about our mentality and I’m really proud. It’s great to finally get a first title,” said Leipzig midfielder Emil Forsberg. Maximilian Eggestein gave Freiburg an early lead at Berlin’s Olympic Stadium before Christopher Nkunku equalised inside 90 minutes after Leipzig had Marcel Halstenberg sent off. Leipzig’s triumph comes having lost their previous German Cup final appearances to Bayern Munich in 2019, then Dortmund last season. The trophy ceremony was delayed while a person, believed to be a fan, was treated next to the pitch for a medical emergency. It is the first major title won by RB Leipzig, who are backed by energy drinks giants Red Bull and were only founded in 2009. They shot up Germany’s football pyramid with four promotions in seven years to reach the Bundesliga in 2016/17, twice finishing second to Bayern Munich in the last six years. Leipzig coach Domenico Tedesco finishes his first season with a trophy having replaced Jesse Marsch last December. In Saturday’s shoot-out, Freiburg captain Christian Guenter, then replacement striker Ermedin Demirovic failed to convert their penalties as Leipzig nailed all four of theirs.