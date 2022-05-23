Showboating Mayweather dominates Moore in Abu Dhabi exhibition

ABU DHABI: Boxing great Floyd Mayweather danced and showboated his way through a one-sided exhibition bout against former sparring partner and fellow retiree “Dangerous” Don Moore in Abu Dhabi early on Sunday. The former welterweight world champion, wearing UAE colours, spoke directly to the cameras and chatted with the referee in between unleashing flurries at his outclassed fellow American. It was the third exhibition appearance for Mayweather, 45, who retired from professional boxing with an unprecedented 50-0 record after beating UFC star Conor McGregor in 2017. The former welterweight world champion dominated YouTube star Logan Paul last June and beat Japanese kickboxer Tenshin Nasukawa by TKO in just two minutes in December 2018. Both fights were widely ridiculed.

“That’s what it’s all about, I’m here to entertain and have fun,” said Mayweather, who held up the round card and danced with the ring girl during the fight of eight two-minute rounds. Moore, who also retired unbeaten but last fought professionally in 2016, managed to avoid the knock-out despite taking some fierce punishment, including a body shot that dropped him to his knees in the final round. Mayweather was preparing to fight Moore last week before the United Arab Emirates went into mourning for the death of president Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan. According to reports, the hastily rearranged fight — which was only announced on Friday —was previously planned to take place on a helipad on top of the Burj Al Arab, one of Dubai’s most luxurious hotels. Earlier, Belgian veteran Delfine Persoon won a 10-round war on unanimous points decision against the previously undefeated Elhem Mekhaled of France to claim the vacant WBC super-featherweight silver belt. Retired UFC great Anderson Silva, 47, strapped on boxing gloves to share the honours with UAE-based Bruno Machado, and two-time world champion Badou Jack, 38, brutally knocked out Egyptian fighter Hany Atiyo in just 47 seconds.