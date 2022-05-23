SMEDA to organise workshop on ‘Successfully Leading The Family Business’

The Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA) is going to organise one-day thematic workshop on “Successfully Leading The Family Business” for profitable business growth on Monday (May 23). The workshop is being organised by SMEDA under National Business Development Program (NBDP) for SMEs, to extend financial advisory services to small and medium business, according to sources in the Authority. The session would be attended by small business owners and CEOs, emerging and existing entrepreneurs, and all those desirous of improving knowledge on the subject.