British business community ready to invest millions in KP

A team of the British business community currently on visit to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is ready to invest millions of pounds sterling in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including merged tribal areas and soon a comprehensive plan would be chalked out in this connection. This was stated by a member of the British businessman Muhammad Javed while talking to media men here during their visit to Mohmand Chamber of Commerce and FPCCI Peshawar Offices and meeting with the office-bearers there.

It is certainly a good news for the people of the Peshawar, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and tribal areas, British business community ready to invest millions besides introducing marble and granite from the tribal areas in the British market and will be imported on a large scale, said British businessman Muhammad Javed. British Trade with Tribes, Mohmand Chamber of Commerce and FPCCI Peshawar also announced to sign dynamic, speedy MoU in this connection with the British business community. A grand exhibition of local quality products will be held for British investors, said Mohmand Chamber President Sajjad Ali while talking to the media men.