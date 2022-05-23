‘Joyland’ represents Pakistan at Cannes Film Festival

Team Joyland arrived at Cannes dressed in summertime colours and flowy fabrics for the official photocall, with actor Sarwat Gilani sharing sneak peeks of the event on her Instagram.

Photographs of the team were shared on the official Instagram handle of the Cannes Film Festival.

Director Saim Sadiq arrived at the festival in a salmon pink suit paired with a white t-shirt, with Sarwat donning a white, puffy-sleeved dress and strappy black heels for the event. Actor Alina Khan, who starred in Darling, opted for a pink crop top with butterfly detailing, pairing it with a yellow skirt and hair tied into a high ponytail for a daytime-appropriate look.

Actor Sana Jafri arrived in a flowy lilac dress, pairing it with a yellow and lilac scarf. Keeping up with the summer vibe, actor Ali Junejo wore a grey suit with a light pink dress shirt.

Actor Sania Saeed went for a vibrant dark blue and pink floral outfit, complete with silver embellishments.

The category for feature films at Cannes only takes in a limited number of 14 films and it is a moment of incredible pride that a Pakistani film made the cut – that too for the first time in history! The film also features transgender actor Alina Khan in a lead role.

Sana, who is starring in the feature film alongside Ali, recently took to Instagram with a screenshot from Cannes official website that displayed their film’s name in the category ‘Uncertain Regard’. Talking about making history, she wrote, “Yeah guys, this is real. It has happened, history has been created again. This is the first Pakistani feature film at Festival De Cannes!”

Music for the film has been made by Abdullah Siddiqui. After the news broke out about the film’s selection at the annual festival, he took to Instagram to share his joy over being a part of “the first Pakistani film ever to premiere at the Cannes Film Festival”. Grateful and elated, he wrote, “I’ve always wanted to do the music for a film but I never thought I’d be lucky enough to get to do the music for what is I think the best Pakistani film ever and the first Pakistani film ever to premiere at the Cannes Film Festival.”