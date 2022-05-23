Pakistan, China term terrorism ‘common enemy of humanity’

In the meeting of Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi, the two leaders urged the regional countries and international community to fight terrorism together, while terming terrorism as the “common enemy of humanity.” “The two sides called on the regional countries and the international community to form synergy and fight terrorism in all its forms and manifestations,” a joint statement issued by Pakistan and China read. The statement was issued after the meeting of FM Bilawal with Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Guangzhou on Sunday during his maiden visit to China. FM Bilawal landed in China with an aim to strengthen bilateral and economic ties on Saturday. The two leaders met in Guangzhou Sunday morning.

FM Bilawal briefed the Chinese side on its efforts to ensure the safety of all Chinese nationals, projects, and institutions in the country, as the two sides once again condemned the terrorist attack outside Confucius Institute, Karachi University.

He also reiterated that efforts will be made to speed up investigation, hunt down the culprits, and bring them to justice.

In response, China appreciated Pakistan’s commitment to the safety and security of Chinese nationals.

Pakistan and China will further enhance counter-terrorism and security cooperation, the statement said.

Moreover, the foreign minister discussed issues of mutual interest and bilateral relations with Wang. The Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Wang Wenbin, during a press briefing held earlier in Beijing, expressed China’s desire to use Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari’s visit as an opportunity to continue with the traditional friendship with Pakistan. He said that Beijing hopes to consolidate strategic mutual trust and further deepen the all-weather comprehensive strategic partnership. Taking to Twitter, FM Bilawal thanked Wang for a warm welcome and hospitality. “Such a delight to visit #Guangzhou, meet State Councilor & FM #WangYi, celebrate 71 years of enduring ties and discuss matters of mutual interest. I thank the State Councilor for warm reception & gracious hospitality in #China,” he wrote.

The FM said that the two leaders discussed enhanced economic engagement, trade, investments, industrialisation and China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) cooperation and exchange students in the meeting. He said that Pakistan and China are committed to elevating the partnership to a higher level. The foreign minister’s two-day trip – May 21-22 – is his first bilateral visit abroad since assuming office last month. Bilawal is in China at the invitation of State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi, the Foreign Office had said in a statement.

During the visit, Bilawal will hold extensive consultations with Yi, the statement had said. “The two leaders will review the entire gamut of bilateral relations, with a particular focus on stronger trade and economic cooperation between Pakistan and China,” the Foreign Office said.

Fast-tracked progress on the transformational CPEC and the flagship project of President Xi Jinping’s visionary Belt and Road Initiative will also feature in the discussions. The two sides will also have a wide-ranging exchange of views on major regional and international issues.