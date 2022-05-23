Decisions of 220m people can’t be left in hands of gangs: Maryam

The PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz on Sunday came hard on the PTI Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan and said that whenever Pakistan is moving towards progress, he and his “mob” launch an attack on the country. Taking to social media website Twitter, Maryam wrote: “Decisions related to the destiny of 220 million people cannot be left in the hands of gangs and those who commit sedition.” The PML-N leader added that it was now the time to stand firm against the hostility demonstrated by Khan and his followers towards the country. Maryam’s tweet came in response to former premier Imran Khan’s announcement of his long march to Islamabad. Speaking to journalists in Peshawar on Sunday, the PTI chairman said that he would be leading the march from Peshawar and will reach the federal capital on May 25. He also told his supporters that he would meet them at 3pm on the Srinagar Highway.