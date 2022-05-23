Silence on aggression in IIOJK, question mark on world’s conscience: PPP

Central Secretary Information of Pakistan Peoples Party Faisal Karim Kundi Sunday said that the constant silence on the ongoing Indian oppression in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) was a question mark on the world’s conscience.

Faisal Kundi, addressing a press conference here along with Mushaal Hussein Mullick, said the people of Kashmir deserved applause for their decades old struggle for their right to self-determination.

He said efforts should be made to awake the international community on the matter of Kashmiri leader Yasin Malik’s detention.

He said it was inevitable for all the political parties to get united on the Kashmir cause.

Kundi said the PPP leadership always raised the issue of Kashmir at the global forums.

During his recent visit to the United States and China, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto also raised the issue of Kashmir and made no political point scoring.

He said Kashmir was an integral part of Pakistan and assured that his party would bring about a resolution on the issue in the parliament. The PPP information secretary also urged the Organization of Islamic Cooperation to highlight the issue to seek its immediate solution.

Secretary General of PPP Azad Kashmir chapter Faisal Rathor said Yasin Malik had dedicated his life for the struggle of Kashmiris for their right to self-determination.

He said during this struggle, Indian Occupation forces had also martyred numerous Kashmiri leaders including Sheikh Abdul Aziz and Burhan Wani.

He said the situation in IIOJK deteriorated during last three years.Rathor said the people of Kashmir were being denied their fundamental rights but the international community was keeping mum over it.