Six, including mastermind, arrested in killing of Spain-based Pakistani girls

Punjab Police Gujarat has arrested 6 main accused involved in the murder of two sisters who came to Gujarat from Spain.Spokesperson Punjab Police said that Gujarat Police has arrested six accused including Mastermind using modern technology and professionalism. Punjab Police spokesman said that Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz Sharif and IG Punjab had taken notice of the incident which took place yesterday while IG Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan directed DPO Gujarat to take all possible steps for immediate arrest of the accused.

According to details, DPO Gujrat Ata-ur-Rehman while giving a press conference in DPO office said that on 20.05.22, Galyana police station received a report that two real sisters have been killed in Mouza Nothia. As soon as the incident was reported, DPO Gujarat Ata-ur-Rehman along with the police team rushed to the spot. A case has been registered against the accused. On the direction of IG Punjab, DPO Gujarat formed a special team consisting of experienced officers and ordered immediate arrest of the accused. Upon which the police team started investigation on various aspects of the case on modern scientific basis. Raid teams were formed for the operation which worked very hard and diligently and within 24 hours of the incident conducted a special operation from different places and arrested 6 accused including two main accused. According to the preliminary investigation, 1. Arooj daughter of Ghulam Abbas 2.Anisa daughter of Ghulam Abbas were an overseas Pakistani and Spanish nationality holder who were married to close relatives in their hometown. Both sisters did not agree to the marriage. The accused deceitfully called them to Pakistan from abroad and killed them. The main accused among the arrested accused are: 1. Mohammad Hanif son of Mohammad Sharif who is the real uncle of the slain, 2. Shehryar son of Ghulam Abbas (brother of the slain) 3. Atiq son of Mohammad Hanif (husband of the slain Anisa) 4. Hassan son of Aurangzeb (husband of the slain Urooj) 5. Asfandyar son of Ghulam Abbas (brother of the slain) . IG Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan has directed DPO Gujarat to conduct investigation of the case under his supervision. DPO Gujarat said that the investigation on merit would be completed as soon as possible and the case would be brought to a logical conclusion and the accused would be sentenced.