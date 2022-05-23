Hamza denounces Pervaiz Elahi for violating constitution

Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz has reiterated that the government would continue taking steps to provide relief to masses.

He said their opponents were trying to create hurdles in the smooth functioning of the government, but they would not succeed in their designs.

Addressing the joint parliamentary party meeting of the PML-N and its allies, he vowed to take along all allies in the journey of public service.

He said people would again vote the PML-N to power, keeping in view its performance.

Hamza Shehbaz denounced the role of the speaker Punjab Assembly, who was violating the Constitution despite being custodian of the House.

The CM underscored that serving masses and giving performance was an irrefutable track record of the PML-N and it would continue its tradition.

He said that the PTI government promised to provide employment to the youth, but they did nothing rather snatched jobs from people.

The CM said that the government would restart free cancer medicines programme, adding that the government would also ensure provision of other medicines to patients.

CM takes notice of student kidnapping: Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz has taken notice of abduction of a female student from the area of Shadbagh and sought a report from CCPO Lahore.

He ordered for ensuring early and safe recovery of the student and bringing the accused to book.

CM grieves on loss of lives: Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz expressed deep sorrow and grief on the death of four women in a traffic accident in Khushab.

The chief minister expressed his heartfelt sympathy and condolence with the heirs of the bereaved families. He directed the administration to provide best treatment facilities to the injured. Hamza Shehbaz ordered legal action against the driver of the vehicle if found responsible for the accident and sought a report about the incident from concerned police.

Khawaja Nizam joins PML-N: Khwaja Nizam-ul-Mehmood, a prominent political personality and former assembly member from Dera Ghazi Khan, called on Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz and announced joining the PML-N, along with his followers.

Khwaja Nizam also expressed complete confidence in the leadership of CM Hamza Shehbaz, who welcomed him on his joining the PML-N. The CM said that with the inclusion of Khwaja Nizam-ul-Mehmood, the party would become stronger in DG Khan.

Member Punjab Assembly Sardar Awais Leghari and others were also present.