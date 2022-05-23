Kashmiris fighting for protection, survival of Muslim Ummah: speakers

Speakers have urged the participants of the International Jurist Conference to intensify their efforts to increase international diplomatic pressure on the Modi government to stop the genocide of Kashmiris.

According to Kashmir Media Service (KMS), scholars from 42 Islamic countries attended the conference and expressed the hope that concrete steps would be taken at the public and governmental levels on the issues facing Muslims, including Kashmir and Palestine.

Referring to Kashmir, the speaker comprising Dr Ghulam Nabi Fai, Raja Khalid Mahmood, Nasir Qadri Advocate and Dr Waleed said Kashmiris are fighting not only for their freedom but also for the protection and survival of the entire Muslim Ummah.

The speakers said that apart from Kashmiri and Indian Muslims, the entire Islamic world is on Narendra Modi’s anti-Muslim agenda on which he has the support of global colonialism, including Israel. India wants to destroy Kashmir’s Muslim identity and eliminate Hurriyat leadership.

They deplored that veteran Hurriyat leader Syed Ali Gilani remained under house arrest for more than ten years and died due to unavailability of medical treatment. Gilani’s body was desecrated and his children and close relatives were also barred from attending his funeral, they said, adding the same treatment was meted out to his companion Ashraf Sahrai, whose body was taken out of jail and buried in the dark of night.

The speakers said now India is preparing to execute another frontline Hurriyat leader Muhammad Yasin Malik in a false case without a fair trial. Similarly, the lives of Masarat Alam Butt, Shabbir Ahmad Shah and Aasiya Andrabi and other Hurriyat leaders and activists are also in danger for whose protection the Islamic world should play a proactive role at the public and governmental level, they maintained.

The speakers demanded necessary steps in this regard and said that Kashmiris consider every issue of the Muslim Ummah as their own whether it is Palestine or any other part of the world, Kashmiris and Pakistanis are at the forefront of the protests.