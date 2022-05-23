Firefighting operation intensified in Sherani under PM’s direction

A report regarding firefighting efforts to contain wildfire in Sherani area of Balochistan was submitted to Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, detailing the ongoing operation in the affected area.

During a meeting in Lahore, the prime minister had issued direction to the relevant authorities to accelerate their fire dousing operation in the area and summoned a report in this regard.

According to the report, the contents of which were shared by the PM Office Media Wing in a press release on Sunday said that a team consisting of federal and provincial departments had been formed while a control room was set up by the department of forests and wildlife to monitor the situation, besides an emergency was imposed by the commissioner Zhob in the area.

The chief secretary Balochistan, secretary forests, DG PDMA had also visited the affected area to supervise the ongoing operation.

Different teams of about 300 persons were taking part in the operation in Shair Gali, Zargon Zawar, Tor Ghar and Takkai areas. PM’s special representative and Federal Minister for Housing Maulana Abdul Wasey also chaired a meeting in Zhob which was attended by the chief minister, federal and provincial authorities and the commander 12 Corps.

Under the prime minister’s direction, in district Sherani, a task force under the supervision of the secretary forests and wildlife Balochistan had been constituted. Besides, a notification related to ‘Village and Area Fire Control’ committees had also been issued.

The report further said the PDMA was providing the required firefighting equipment and rescue vehicles to control spread of wildfire. The NDMA was also supplying the necessary equipment whereas Pakistan Army has provided two helicopters, besides an army base camp was set up which was extending support in the ongoing operation.

Meanwhile, Shehbaz Sharif took notice of the eruption of fire at the Margalla Hills and directed the Capital Development Authority (CDA) and other officials to immediately put out the blaze.

He also directed that emergency steps should be taken to keep the citizens safe from fire. He asked the relevant institutions to seek help from disaster management authorities and take effective steps for protection of wildlife and trees.

Meanwhile, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government declared emergency after raging of the fire at Koh-e-Sulaiman forest region.

In a statement, Minister for Local Government Faisal Amin Khan said three people have died and four others injured after being trapped in fire, the state-run radio reported.

He said security forces, rescue organizations and locals are working tirelessly to contain major fire on Balochistan side while teams and machinery on Khyber Pakhtunkhwa side are also working to create access to the terrain area.

The minister said lack of water on site and steep cliffs make it extremely difficult for approach. He said chilghoza, pine and olive trees over 400 acres on Khyber Pakhtunkhwa side have been affected as the strong winds are enhancing intensity of the fire.