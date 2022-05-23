Shireen Mazari Case

There could have been a million better directions for Punjab’s anti-corruption department to flex its muscle than tighten the claws around former human rights minister (who, very conveniently, happened to be a woman) Shireen Mazari. Quite expectedly, a massive ruckus erupted in all quarters over the disturbing video of her arrest that took the social media by a storm.

While those crying hullabaloo over the violation of “chadar” quoting the involvement of male law enforcement agencies were obviously shooting in the dark, it cannot be denied that the entire saga reeks of something far sinister.

Whether a mainstream politician is being intimidated into silence and reclusion (given her recent criticism of the powers that be) or Pakistan has once again opened doors to the dark, dark alleys of political victimisation, both Punjab police and officials in Islamabad are up for a long series of discomforting questions. As aptly raised by Chief Justice

Ather Minallah who ordered her immediate release close to midnight, the authorities need to explain what churning of the screws led them to green-signal such a dubious operation. The proceedings of a 50-year-old petty property case that triggered the spark, arbitrary assault, followed by arrest, much-criticised unconstitutional detention and the confiscation of the accused’s phone: the loopholes are far too many to be defended by any reasonable government, which is probably why Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz wasted no time in waving the white flag.

Call it a perk of her status or the uproar raised by her very prominent kith and kin, Ms Mazari is thankfully back to breathing in the free air. Sensing the tension in the air, Punjab ACE is hitting back with explanations and assurances that she would be treated in accordance with law. Nevertheless, the entire episode (especially, the knee-jerk reaction of the judiciary) does poke some undismissable fingers at the entire criminal justice system.

Can the thousands of others taken hostage (at times, at the whim of some bluecoats) without any prior notice or opportunity to come clean also expect the country’s top echelon of justice delivery to advocate their cause? Or, are they doomed to years and years of forced disappearances? In which century would we finally sit back and say, “Human rights violations, not on our watch!” *