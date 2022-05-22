Qadir Patel attending 75th World Health Assembly

The 75th World Health Assembly will open in Geneva, Switzerland. The assembly will be attended by Health Ministers from around the world including health leadership and experts.

Pakistans Federal Minister of Health Abdul Qadir Patel will be attending the assembly with a high-level delegation from the Health Ministry.

The delegation includes Secretary Health Amir Ashraf Khawaja and Director General Health Rana Safdar.

The delegation will debrief the assembly on Pakistan’s Covid-19 response. Meet with other world leaders and discuss important health initiatives. Mutual discussions on health projects will also be part of the meetings. News Desk