Software development is a vast and creative field that is trending and also in demand all over the world. The rewards of becoming a software engineer or a software developer are evident and a career as a Software Developer allows you to earn well for yourself and learn about the latest technology. In a country like Pakistan where technology is trending and being adopted by every country, we will be looking at some reasons why you should become a software developer in Pakistan:

A Greater Number Of Employment Opportunities

The first reason why you should become a software developer in Pakistan is that you get a greater number of employment opportunities in this field. The covid times made everyone realize the importance of digitizing and in this post-covid era, we are seeing digitizing happening at a very fast rate and technology penetrating every industry and sector out there, be it retail, finance, manufacturing, or health care.

What does this mean for software developers? Since every industry is adopting technology, this means that software engineers have so many employment and job opportunities available. They have the opportunities to work in every industry that uses technology or software, which is almost every industry in today’s world.

If you don’t like working under someone else then you can become a freelance software developer and manage all sorts of projects, whether it is gaming projects like Solitaire games development or any software development projects, you can do these as a freelancer.

This makes software engineering better than other engineering programs out there and it also broadens the scope of software engineering by a lot. In a country like Pakistan where unemployment is on the rise and there are only a handful of employment opportunities available, software engineering provides a very broad field to youngsters that is full of opportunities to grab.

A Versatile Field With Exponential Career Growth

The career growth in the field of software engineering is better than in all other fields out there. There is a wide range of career options available to software engineers from which they can choose depending on their skill set and responsibilities. These options include coding and software testing to directing projects and making new innovations in the field of software. This makes software engineering a very versatile field since there are all sorts of career options available in this field.

Career growth in this field is better than in other engineering fields. If you really excel at your work and at the same time stay in touch with the latest technologies & learn those then there is nothing that can stop your exponential career growth. You don’t get this kind of versatility and career growth options in other fields.

Earn 6 Figures Salaries

We see various newspapers and websites reporting the average base salary for a software engineer in Pakistan as around Rs. 25-40k per month. Although this figure is true, it depicts the salary of a newly hired fresh graduate, straight out of the university who isn’t familiar with the industry and doesn’t have the required skill set or doesn’t even have the skills to develop a game like Spider Solitaire, which is although a simple game but requires full command over programming languages.

Now if we talk about experienced developers who have been working in this field for some years then they are easily able to make 6 figures salaries in Pakistan without any problem. You can easily earn a salary of six figures in Pakistan, up to Rs. 250,000 per month if you are an expert in your field and your contributions are solid to your company.

Apart from working for any country, freelance software developers have also been earning six figures per month without any problem. This field has so much potential in terms of earnings, it all

comes down to how skilled, talented, and dedicated you are to your work.

Become A Part Of A Very Promising Industry

In the past decade, we have witnessed Pakistan’s IT sector and IT-enabled services growing exponentially. There was a time when the number of active mobile users was less than 5 million in 2014 and in 2020, this number was greater than 100 million. Pakistan’s IT sector and IT industry saw the highest growth in the whole region and also in comparison to other industries of the companies.

There has also been an increase in the number of registered software companies in Pakistan and with the potential that the Pakistanis have, there has also been huge investment in Pakistani technology startups. If you wish to become a software developer now then you can become a part of Pakistan’s most important industry for the future that even has a lot of potential now and the future of this industry looks even brighter.

The only problem with all of this is that you will need to work on your skills. Becoming a software developer or software engineer is not something you can learn in just a few weeks from YouTube. It requires a lot of practice, experience, and critical thinking along with this, proper guidance in the right direction.